Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

