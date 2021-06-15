Cream Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $34,272.33 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.54 or 0.99990177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00344601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00426018 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00796909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

