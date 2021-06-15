Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 650,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,848. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

