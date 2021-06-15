Credits Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $509,717.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

