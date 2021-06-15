Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,282 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

