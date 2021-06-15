Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,368 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 296.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80.

