Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

