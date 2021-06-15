Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,037 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12.

