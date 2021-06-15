Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 531,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,899,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 322,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,847,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 395,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

