Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

