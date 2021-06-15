Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $18.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,142 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58.

