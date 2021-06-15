Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $23.59 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $225.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

