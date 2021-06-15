Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

