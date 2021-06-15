Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 498,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $185,451,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,762,000 after purchasing an additional 413,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

NYSE:UNH opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

