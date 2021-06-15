Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,071 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $21.95.

