Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,342 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

