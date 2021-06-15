Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,169 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $612.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $651.11. The company has a market cap of $590.10 billion, a PE ratio of 617.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

