Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.