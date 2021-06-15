Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.