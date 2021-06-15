Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

VLUE opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.78.

