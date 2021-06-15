Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 83,664 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,664 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 153,191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

