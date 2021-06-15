Critical Review: Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 10.15% 16.95% 6.27% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

83.4% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conagra Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.62 $840.10 million $2.28 16.39 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands and Star Peak Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 4 1 0 2.00 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Star Peak Corp II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Star Peak Corp II Company Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

