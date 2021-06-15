Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.61.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.80. 218,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

