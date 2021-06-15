CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $228.34. 2,313,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,973. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -318.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.