CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.47. 78,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -324.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,647,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

