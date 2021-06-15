CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.47. 78,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -324.35 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,433 shares of company stock worth $69,647,641 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

