Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Progyny accounts for 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,882 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,433 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

