Crown Advisors Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 6.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 997,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 21,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,399. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.