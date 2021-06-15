Crown (CRW) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $5,082.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,231.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.77 or 0.01532266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00414956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004186 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,418,222 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

