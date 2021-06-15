Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $882,276.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Crowns has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $882,276.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00018780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,199 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.