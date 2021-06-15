Crowns Hits Market Capitalization of $11.43 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $7.69 or 0.00019136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,910 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.