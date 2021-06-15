Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 15,771 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

