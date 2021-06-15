Crust Market Cap Achieves $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.16 or 0.01846692 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

