Crust Network (CRU) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $76.72 million and $4.15 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.92 or 0.00109534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.