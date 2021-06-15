CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of CryoLife worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

