Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Cryoport comprises 1.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.47% of Cryoport worth $58,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 4,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,082. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,658. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

