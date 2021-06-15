Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Hits $16.48 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $16.48 million and $165,530.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

