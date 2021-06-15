CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $19,601.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $16.02 or 0.00039609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.32 or 0.99615619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002418 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

