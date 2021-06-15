Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.14

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $395,643.92 and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

