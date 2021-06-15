CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $162,919.59 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $162,919.59 and $1,173.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00223003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

