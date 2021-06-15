CryptoSoul Reaches One Day Volume of $1,702.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $184,381.93 and approximately $1,702.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 4% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00229042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033552 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.24 or 0.04102015 BTC.

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

