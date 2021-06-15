CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $499,748.60 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $499,748.60 and $189,003.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00153283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00182910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.01011140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,268.41 or 1.00143098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,575 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

