CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.75. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.