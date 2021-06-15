CUE Protocol Price Reaches $68.05 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $518,340.77 and $2,404.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $68.05 or 0.00168301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.