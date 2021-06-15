Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,025,906 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

