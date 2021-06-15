Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) vs. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Critical Comparison

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, suggesting that its share price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.84%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.43 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.70 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

