Curt W. Bludworth Sells 14,654 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

