Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Achieves $802.89 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $802.89 million and $150.88 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,524,419,081 coins and its circulating supply is 359,681,605 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.