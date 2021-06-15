CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.98 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $358.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00222686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033308 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,269,052 coins and its circulating supply is 139,269,052 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

