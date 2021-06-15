CUTcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $21.08 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and $698.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,217,306 coins and its circulating supply is 139,217,306 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

